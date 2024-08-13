Epson Launches ‘Most Ambitious’ Back-to-School Campaign for 2024

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 13 August 2024 – Epson, the global technology leader, has launched an exciting new campaign to support parents and children as they plan their return to school after the summer holidays.



“This is one of our most ambitious campaigns yet, as Epson looks to help parents nurture their kids’ talent in the back-to-school season," said Frank Oliveira, Consumer Sales Manager, Epson Middle East. “Research shows that having the right products at home can make a significant difference to a child’s performance over the course of the academic year, and Epson EcoTank printers are cost-effective, reliable and fast solutions for families.”



As part of the campaign, Epson has partnered with sports and activity groups including Gymnation, Cobra Fitness, Elite Sports, Mamalu, Ocean Kids and Precision Football amongst many. In addition to offline classes, Epson’s partnership also includes global learning platforms such as Piano Academy, Perlego and many more.



With every purchase of an Epson EcoTank home printer, children will be able to take part in up to four after-school and online classes at more than 100 locations across the region, including football, tennis, painting, Arabic language, dance classes and more. Customers will also have access to the Epson Creative Corner arts and crafts platform, an online space with a range of fun, exciting and free activities.



The company has launched a dedicated mobile and digital platform to enable parents to book classes under the programme.



For customers looking for small and medium-sized office printers, Epson will provide a three-year warranty and a three-year supply of paper and ink with every purchase of its L6270, L6490, L14150 and L15150 EcoTank printers – with no additional costs for three years with Epson.



Epson's range of Back-to-School products is designed to nurture students' talents so they can express themselves on paper and take a break from screens. Epson EcoTank printers are more sustainable, cartridge-free, use less ink and energy, include Heat-Free printing, and are easier to maintain.



As well as cartridge-free printing, Epson EcoTank all-in-one printers feature revolutionary ink replacement technology, offering a combination of value and convenience with super-high-capacity, easy-to-fill ink tanks. These all-in-one printers can print thousands of pages in black-and-white or colour before the ink needs replacing.







