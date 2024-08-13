PayU and Fynd enter into strategic partnership to Boost Payment Experiences for Merchants in India

(MENAFN- Avian We) Mumbai, 13 August 2024: PayU, one of India’s leading digital financial services providers, today announced its partnership with Fynd, a Reliance-owned retail technology company, to offer enhanced payment experiences for merchants in India. The partnership aligns well with both companies’ commitment to helping Indian merchants become digital-first and unlock new revenue opportunities.



By integrating PayU’s Payment Gateway on its platform, Fynd will enable its extensive network of 2300+ merchants to seamlessly and securely accept payments through 150+ online options, including Affordability & EMI options, credit and debit cards UPI, wallets, net banking. Additionally, Fynd’s merchants and their customers will be able to benefit from PayU’s international payment suite, which is supported by industry-leading transaction success rates, advanced secure technology, and a dedicated customer support team. Furthermore, PayU will extend its advanced Offers Engine platform to Fynd’s merchants, helping them curate and deliver customized offers to their customers, boosting their transactional volumes, driving customer acquisition and retention.



Speaking on the partnership, Nikhil Mehta, Senior VP - Partnerships & Payments Strategy, PayU said, “Our strategic collaboration with Fynd represents a significant step forward in delivering an industry-leading payment solution tailored to the needs of merchants and customers alike. This collaboration is a testament to PayU’s unwavering commitment to innovation, offering a wide range of payment options to merchants, making online payments more accessible, secure, and convenient for them & their customers.”



Ragini Varma, CBO–India, Fynd said, “We are committed to empowering all our sellers with the means to create world-class shopping experiences. Our partnership with PayU’s advanced payments ecosystem will help us make checkouts significantly smoother with more payment options and seamless international payments. This is an important step in improving the merchant experience even further on Fynd Commerce Platform.”



About PayU

PayU, one of India's leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions. PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India’s leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It’s a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.





