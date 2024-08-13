KAFD Grand Mosque Wins King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh, August 13, 2024—The King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) has been awarded the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award for its iconic KAFD Grand Mosque.

During a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Culture’s Architecture and Design Commission on August 11 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, the KAFD Grand Mosque was announced as the winner in the Built Projects category, which recognizes distinguished operational projects.

Inspired by the desert rose native to the Arabian Peninsula and designed by Omrania, the mosque features a unique geometric structure. From ground level, the state-of-the-art Grand Mosque appears to emerge from the earth and pierce the landscape, while from the surrounding skyscrapers, the roof resembles a rose in full bloom.

Previously, the KAFD Grand Mosque was also honored with the Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture in 2021 and the Religious Architecture Prize at the International Architecture Awards in 2020.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, KAFD DMC CEO Gautam Sashittal said: “Saudi Arabia’s architectural landscape is evolving, and KAFD is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. From the very beginning, our vision has been to create a benchmark for architectural excellence."

He added, "Winning the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award is not just recognition of our efforts; it's a validation of our commitment to building a future where cutting-edge design harmoniously blends with our cultural identity, creating livable, innovative spaces for generations to come."

It's worth noting that other iconic buildings within the King Abdullah Financial District have also been recognized for their distinctive architectural design. For example, the KAFD Conference Center, one of the largest in Riyadh, is a multi-purpose venue spanning 28,000 square meters and built with sustainability at its core. KAFD is also home to the PIF Tower, designed by HOK in collaboration with Omrania & Associates, which won Best Commercial High-Rise Architecture at the International Property Awards in 2016.

First launched in 2021, the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award is a prestigious recognition in Saudi urban development, and it underscores KAFD’s alignment with the Charter's six core values: Authenticity, Continuity, Human-Centricity, Livability, Innovation, and Sustainability. The award celebrates outstanding achievements in design and advancements in the built environment.

The Charter embodies the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah protect him, in fostering a contemporary national urban approach that enhances national urban identity. It serves as a guiding framework for nurturing culturally inspired and sustainable urban development across the nation.







MENAFN13082024006549014258ID1108548293