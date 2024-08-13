Number Of Taxpayers In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
As of August 1 this year, there were 1,562,960 taxpayers in
Azerbaijan, representing a 6.3% increase compared to August 1 of
the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the
State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
According to the information, 87.2% of these taxpayers were
individuals, while 12.8% were legal entities and other
organizations. Over the past year, the number of individuals
increased by 6.1%, and the number of legal entities grew by
7.4%.
By the end of July, the number of registered commercial
institutions was 183,528, reflecting an 8.1% increase from the
previous year.
From January to July, 7,426 commercial institutions were
registered in the country, of which 6,616 (89.1%) were domestically
invested and 810 (10.9%) were foreign-invested. Of the
state-registered commercial institutions, 5,985 (80.6%) were
registered electronically: 4,832 with "Asan Imza," 1,140 with the
new method (fincode + mobile number), and 13 through digital
signatures using "SIMA."
As of August 1, the number of active VAT payers among
state-registered commercial institutions was 38,101, marking a
15.7% increase compared to the same period last year. VAT payers
made up 32% of the total registrations.
At that time, 91.1% of state-registered commercial legal
entities were limited liability companies, 1.2% were joint-stock
companies, and 1.1% were cooperatives, among other forms.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2023, the number of
active commercial institutions increased by 11.2%.
