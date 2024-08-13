Stabbing incident at mosque in Türkiye results in 5 injuries

(MENAFN) On Monday, a disturbing incident unfolded outside a mosque in northwest Turkey when a masked man, equipped with a helmet and bulletproof vest, attacked at least five individuals. The 18-year-old assailant wielded a long knife and broadcasted the assault live on X from a tea garden adjacent to the mosque in the city of Eskisehir before he was apprehended by the police, according to local sources.



Initial reports indicate that the attack resulted in injuries to several people, with some media outlets stating that up to seven individuals were affected. Eyewitnesses described the attacker as being dressed in an outfit resembling a character from a video game, complete with a bulletproof vest, helmet, and a face mask. The attacker also wore goggles over his mask, obscuring his facial features entirely.



Further scrutiny of the attacker’s attire revealed that he may have worn a "black sun" symbol, a controversial Nazi emblem, on his chest. This symbol is composed of multiple swastikas, which has raised concerns about the potential ideological motivations behind the attack.



According to a Turkish newspaper, the assailant did not vocalize any specific reasons for his actions during the incident. The newspaper suggested that the attacker might have been influenced by violent video games, which could have played a role in his decision to carry out the assault.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108548121