Lufthansa announces extension of suspension of flights to Middle East due to security concerns

(MENAFN) Lufthansa announced on Monday an extension of its suspension of flights to the Middle East crisis region for an additional week due to ongoing security concerns. The airline has decided to extend the suspension until August 21, affecting flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Erbil, and Amman. This move follows a previous suspension that was set to end on August 13, reflecting the company's commitment to passenger safety amid the escalating tensions in the region.



The suspension includes a decision to avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace during this period. This precautionary measure comes in response to heightened regional instability, particularly after Iran's vow to retaliate against the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israeli media have reported that Iran’s retaliation could occur within days, further contributing to the heightened security risks.



In alignment with Lufthansa’s decision, other airlines within the Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels Airlines, have also canceled their scheduled flights to the affected Middle Eastern destinations. This collective decision underscores the serious nature of the security situation and the airlines' shared commitment to ensuring the safety of their passengers and crew.



The ongoing suspension reflects the broader challenges faced by airlines operating in regions experiencing significant geopolitical tensions. Lufthansa's decision, along with the actions of other airlines in the group, highlights the impact of international conflicts on global air travel and the measures taken to address such risks.

