Explosive Attack On Police Van In Peshawar: CCTV Footage Released

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: CCTV footage of the explosion on Warsak Road today has been released.

According to the police, the explosion, which targeted a van, occurred at 11:55 AM. Explosives were planted in the middle of the road. The CCTV footage shows that as the police mobile van reached the designated spot, the explosion occurred, causing partial damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.



Following the explosion, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. Police stated that investigations are ongoing, and special teams have been formed to search for potential suspects. Additional personnel have been deployed in the area.

Intense Shootout Between Police and Outlaws in Nowshera

In a separate incident, a fierce exchange of gunfire occurred between police and wanted criminals in the suburban area of Nowshera, resulting in the death of Sub-Inspector Momin Khan and three individuals, including suspect Kaleemullah, during retaliatory action.

Police officials reported that the suspects had taken refuge in a house in the Dog Be Sud area. The exchange of fire continued for 15 hours, during which all entry and exit points were sealed by the police. The intense clash and roadblocks caused panic and fear in the area.

The bodies were shifted to Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital in Pabbi for post-mortem examination. According to police, such operations will continue to target criminal elements.