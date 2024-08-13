UN Secretary-General supports efforts to organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed support for the ongoing efforts to restore stability and organize parliamentary in Bangladesh. His deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, stated on Monday that Guterres encourages the interim to remain inclusive in its approach as the country prepares for elections. This includes considering the perspectives of women, youth, minority groups, and indigenous communities to ensure a broad and representative electoral process.



Guterres stands in full solidarity with the Bangladeshi people, advocating for the protection and respect of their human rights throughout this transition period. Haq emphasized the Secretary-General's call for a thorough, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into any acts of violence that may have occurred during the recent unrest.



The recent political upheaval in Bangladesh saw Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus sworn in as the head of a 17-member transitional administration. This development followed weeks of significant protests that ultimately led to the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.



The protests, which began in July, were driven by discontent over controversial civil service job quotas and resulted in substantial unrest, including clashes that claimed the lives of more than 400 individuals. As the interim government takes over, the focus remains on stabilizing the situation and moving towards a fair electoral process.

