Qatar Cargo Launches Online Allotment Booking

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: Qatar Cargo has expanded its digital offering by adding a new feature that allows forwarders to their allotments through its booking portal.

The development means that customers using the cargo airline's Digital Lounge system will be able to directly book allotments and gain instant confirmation of their bookings.

Until now, users of the portal have only been able to book individual shipments on the system, rather than use it to utilise some of their pre-booked contract capacity.

“The feature will also help in preventing overbooking by allowing customers to easily track available inventory and optimised pre-planning of allotment shipments,” the carrier said in a press release.

“Additionally, the Digital Lounge portal offers a personalised experience, by showing upcoming allotments, so customers can book, with real-time updates on the remaining capacity available on the flight,” the carrier added.

Mark Drusch, chief officer cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, said:“This platform not only streamlines the booking process for our clients but also embodies our dedication and drive towards digitalisation and providing real-time solutions that enhance efficiency and planning.

“We are proud to set a new standard in the cargo industry, focusing on the requirements and feedback of our customers to continuously improve their cargo booking experience.”

The carrier has been investing in its digital services over recent years, adding auto-confirmation for bookings, a 24/7 helpdesk and advanced tracking and tracing.

Last year, the carrier implemented the PROS' Smart Price Optimization and Management solution.

Qatar Cargo said at the time of implementation that it would soon also add the PROS Smart Configure Price Quote service, which would deliver the ability to provide“omnichannel quoting across our spot, contract and allotment sales”.

Meanwhile, the cargo airline's chief executive has been driving efficiencies in the business and has been tackling no-shows and more recently making its freighter network more responsive to changes in the market.

-B