Chilean Economy To Grow Only 2.3% By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean will grow by only 2.3% by the end of 2024, according to the Central of Chile.



This forecast comes from the August 2024 Economic Expectations Survey (EEE). Analysts predict a slightly lower growth rate of 2.2% for 2025.



Chile's economy shows a moderate recovery after recent stagnation. In 2023, the economy faced significant challenges. Projections indicated no growth due to macroeconomic imbalances.



The pandemic exacerbated these issues. The Central Bank's recent Monetary Policy Report suggests a rebound in 2024. growth will likely range between 1.25% and 2.25%.

Inflation and Monetary Policy

Inflation remains a critical concern for Chile's economic stability. The EEE participants forecast a monthly inflation rate of 0.2% for August 2024.



They predict a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.8% over the next 11 months. By the end of 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will reach 4.5%. This rate exceeds the Central Bank's target range of 3%.







The Central Bank of Chile will adjust its monetary policy to address inflationary pressures. The policy interest rate controls inflation by reducing monetary stimulus.



It will decrease from 5.75% to 5.5% in the September 2024 meeting. This downward trend will likely continue. By the end of 2024, the rate will be 5.25%.



These forecasts indicate cautious optimism for Chile's economic recovery. The projected growth rates suggest slow but steady improvement.



Efforts to stabilize inflation and adjust monetary policies drive this progress. The Central Bank's proactive measures balance growth with inflation control. They aim for sustainable development in the coming years.



Chile's economy faces challenges, particularly with inflation. However, strategic adjustments in monetary policy reflect a positive trajectory.



The anticipated GDP growth indicates progress towards economic recovery and stability.

Background

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Finance announced that Chile revised its economic growth forecast for 2024, lowering it from 2.7% to 2.6%.



Additionally, they adjusted the inflation rate projection for the end of the year to 3.7%. This new estimate is slightly lower than the previous one.



Finance Minister Mario Marcel presented the Second Quarter Public Finance Report for 2024 to the Chilean Parliament.



Key officials from the Ministry of Finance joined him during this presentation. Macroeconomic Coordinator Andrés Sansone elaborated that the economy would see a slight contraction in the second quarter. However, it is expected to rebound in the third quarter.

