War Update: 134 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, 52 Assaults Repelled On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 134 combat clashes occurred on the front lines in Ukraine on August 12, with Russian forces advancing most actively in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Tuesday, August 13, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday Russian invaders launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles, and 67 airstrikes, dropping 96 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians carried out more than 4,400 shelling attacks, 123 of them using multiple rocket launchers.

Russian troops carried out airstrikes outside Zapsillia, Mohrytsia, Velykyi Prykil, Vilshanka, Sinne, Velyka Rybytsia, Partyzanske, Yunakivka, Loknia, Vakalivshchyna, Hlukhiv, Pokrovka, Veselivka, Manukhivka, and Hrunivka of the Sumy region.

The invaders also attacked Novovodiane of the Luhansk region, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Niu-York, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novodonetske, Myrnohrad and Vodiane of the Donetsk region, Huliaipole of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Burhunka of the Kherson region.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aircraft, missile and artillery forces launched 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment.

Ukrainian defenders also hit a command post and an artillery system.

Three battles occurred in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

Twelve combat clashes occurred in the Kupiansk sector, in particular near Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Hlushkivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 24 attacks near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

Four combat clashes were recorded in the Siversk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Verkhniokamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven battles were fought near Chasiv Yar and Bohdanivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zalizne, Toretsk and Niu-York.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 enemy assaults near Kalynove, Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne, Skuchne, Panteleimonivka, Tymofiivka, Novozhelanne, Ptyche and Vozdvyzhenka.

The greatest concentration of attacks was recorded near Hrodivka and Zhelanne.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks by Russian invaders near Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kalynove, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy advanced six times in the direction of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces carried out two assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian invaders launched six unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces are present on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, carrying out mortar and artillery attacks on Ukrainian towns and villages from Russian territory.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces