Second Thomas Shoal Isn't Worth War With China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Tensions have eased slightly in the South China Sea as Manila and Beijing appear to have come to an

agreement

on the humanitarian delivery of supplies to the Philippines' beleaguered outpost, the rusting and rapidly deteriorating remains of a WWII-era warship that was

intentionally grounded

on Second Thomas Shoal.

To be sure, this new development in the long-running maritime dispute is encouraging. But another crisis could unfortunately be just around the corner as both parties are already

arguing

about what exactly has been agreed.

In June, Chinese Coast Guard personnel

assaulted

and took control of a small Philippine vessel that was approaching Second Thomas Shoal.

Some commentators even called for the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty to be

invoked .



With the tenuous situation in Ukraine, ominous signs in the Taiwan Strait, and a tumultuous US election season in full swing, Washington is no doubt loathe to exhibit any hint of weakness.

The US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense made

simultaneous visits

to Manila recently, bringing with them a US$500 million aid package and a proposal for enhanced intelligence sharing.

There certainly has been no shortage of US military activity in and around the Philippines in 2024. For example, the US Marine Corps recently

flew missions

from Luzon with its new F-35B, and the US Army first

deployed

(albeit temporarily) its first Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile to the Philippines as well just a couple of months earlier.