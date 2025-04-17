RECTEQ® LAUNCHES X-FIRE PRO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With temperatures from 225°F to 1250°F, the X-Fire Pro allows grillers to switch between a high-heat, hands-on Grill Mode and a low-heat Smoke Mode, all with the wood-fired flavor that barbecuers love.

The Adaptive Sear Control is the first of its kind for recteq, allowing grillers to adjust the amount of direct fire. Crank it high for more direct flame and an instant steakhouse crust, or dial it down for classic grilling.

The pellet grill has an 825-square-inch cooking area, large enough for 28 pork chops or 26 burgers. It is built with a 304 stainless steel heat deflector, cast iron grill grates, and a 20-pound hopper, for approximately 20 hours of cooking.

The X-Fire Pro features PID Control for maintaining precise temperatures while using Smoke Mode and Dual-band Wi-Fi to connect to the recteq App. Like gas grills, the Grill Mode dials can be set to low, medium, and high temperatures, but unlike gas grills, there is no fuel guesswork, starter failure, or unexpected flare-ups.

"Finally, the best gas grill is now a pellet grill. This is a totally new grill concept for recteq and the pellet grill category as a whole," recteq CEO Ralph Santana shares. "Our research indicated that while the majority of gas grillers enjoy their current grilling experience, they wish they could also cook low and slow. So, we challenged ourselves to replicate the hot, fast, open-lid convenience of gas while still delivering that additional control and versatility of pellet grill smoking. With the X-Fire Pro, we've done that and stayed true to our quality and customer service DNA."

The X-Fire Pro includes two meat probes, a user-friendly control panel, an industry-leading 6-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and access to recteq's 100% US-based customer service team.

The X-Fire Pro ($1549.99) and an optional rotisserie spit rod ($249.99) are available now on recteq, Amazon, and select retailers nationwide.

ABOUT recteq®

Headquartered in Evans, Georgia, recteq is an outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in wood pellet grills. Known for high-quality products, US-based customer service, and innovative Wi-Fi-connected Smart Grill Technology, recteq is one of the fastest-growing grill brands in the category. From the world's first wood-fired griddle to the hottest pellet grill on the market, recteq has been changing the grill game since 2009. recteq also offers a selection of best-selling rubs, sauces, BBQ accessories, and wood pellets. recteq wood pellet grills are available in the U.S.A. and Canada online at , Amazon, ACE Hardware, and other select retailers.

