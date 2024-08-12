Ukraine, France Defense Ministers Discuss Battlefield Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Defense Sébastien Lecornu had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to discuss, in particular, the latest battlefield developments.

Lecornu posted this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

"Discussed with my colleague Rustem Umerov the developments on the battlefield and the continuation of French support for Ukraine," he wrote.

Lecornu emphasized that Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian aggression.

French of believes Ukraine's offensive in Kursk region sees certain success

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu signed a statement of intent on June 7 to cooperate in the defense industry.

Photo: MoD