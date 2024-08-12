Ukraine, France Defense Ministers Discuss Battlefield Situation
Date
8/12/2024 7:30:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to discuss, in particular, the latest battlefield developments.
Lecornu posted this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"Discussed with my colleague Rustem Umerov the developments on the battlefield and the continuation of French support for Ukraine," he wrote.
Lecornu emphasized that Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian aggression.
Read also:
French Ministry
of armed forces
believes Ukraine's offensive in Kursk region sees certain success
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu signed a statement of intent on June 7 to cooperate in the defense industry.
Photo: MoD
MENAFN12082024000193011044ID1108546808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.