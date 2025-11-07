Pacers Help India A Seize Control Over South Africa A On Day Two Of Second Red-Ball Game

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Riding on fantastic spells from Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj, India A seized control on Day Two of the second four-day fixture against South Africa A by taking their lead to 112 runs at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground on Friday.

South Africa A were bundled out for 221 in response to India A's first-innings total of 255, with Prasidh claiming 3-35 in 11.3 overs. Siraj and Akash Deep chipped in with two wickets apiece, as the visitors collapsed despite a fighting century from captain Marques Ackerman.

India A's second innings began shakily, with Abhimanyu Easwaran falling for a second consecutive duck to Okuhle Cele while B Sai Sudharsan was trapped lbw by Tiaan van Vuuren. Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings briefly before falling to Cele for 24 at the stroke of stumps. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 26, as India A reached 78/3 at stumps.

Previously, Prasidh made full use of the seamer-friendly conditions to trouble the batters. Barring one expensive over against Ackerman, Siraj was equally incisive, swinging the ball both ways. Akash Deep, meanwhile, got good carry and bounce to continue his good build-up to the upcoming Tests against the Proteas.

Akash Deep set the tone early with a peach to dismiss Lesego Senokwane, and went on to take out a returning Temba Bavuma for zero, with the regular South Africa Test captain caught down leg by India A captain Rishabh Pant.

Ackerman's counterattack was the highlight of South Africa A's innings -- weathering early swing and seam, then shifting gears after reaching his half-century to eventually score 134 off 118 balls, laced with 17 fours and five sixes.

His 86-run partnership with Prenelan Subrayen helped South Africa A go past the 200-mark, before Ackerman fell to left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey. Prasidh wrapped up the innings by dismissing Cele and added more value to a dominant day for India A.

Brief scores:

India A 255 and 78/3 in 24 overs (KL Rahul 26 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 24, Okuhle Cele 2-28) lead South Africa A 221 all out in 47.3 overs (Marques Ackerman 134, Jordan Hermann 26; Prasidh Krishna 3-35, Akash Deep 2-28) by 112 runs