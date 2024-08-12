Long Weekend Getaways: Check Out 6 Beach Destinations To Visit In August

(MENAFN- Live Mint) There is no better time than a long weekend, especially the one starting on 15 August, to squeeze in a quick vacation. Whether you prefer the mountains or the beaches, if you plan this weekend well, you will have enough time to savour your picturesque getaway.

Assuming that you're someone who'd prefer the beaches for a relaxing time away, check out these 5 locations you can visit during this five-day long weekend:

What can be better than the iconic Goa's beaches, blending vibrant nightlife with serene beauty for a long weekend? Baga Beach offers lively crowds and water sports. Anjuna Beach is perfect for a bohemian vibe and flea markets. For tranquillity, visit Palolem Beach; with its calm waters and scenic surroundings, it is ideal for both relaxation and adventure.

Kerala

The other obvious choice is the Kerala beaches. While Kovalam Beach is famous for its crescent shape and lighthouse, ideal for relaxation and activities, Varkala Beach features dramatic cliffs and clear waters, offering a more secluded and peaceful environment. Both beaches are perfect for enjoying Kerala 's natural beauty and warm hospitality.

Here are some rather unconventional beach choices to consider:Gujarat

The beaches in Diu, like Nagoa Beach, are serene and less crowded, making for a perfect peaceful retreat. This charming old town has several historical sites for travellers to explore. Mandvi Beach in Kutch provides golden sands and a tranquil atmosphere, making it a great spot for a quiet getaway and local cultural experiences.

Karnataka

Less commercialized than Goa, Om Beach in Karnataka 's Gokarna is shaped like the Om symbol, while its Kudle Beach offer tranquil escapes with stunning natural beauty. Gokarna provides serene beaches and spiritual significance. It's a great destination for relaxation, beautiful sunsets, and a laid-back atmosphere.