Poland Signs Deal For 48 Patriot System Launchers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:50 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:51 PM

Poland signed on Monday a contract with Raytheon Polska and PGZ Huta Stalowa Wola for the production of 48 M903 launchers forming part of Patriot air defence systems worth $1.23 billion, the defence said.

"These launchers... will be produced in Poland," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a visit to Sochaczew in central Poland.

Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022 has made defence a top priority for members of Nato's eastern flank, and Poland has ramped up spending to around four per cent of its GDP this year as it looks to boost its armed forces.