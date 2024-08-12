UAE: Temporary Closure Announced On Major Road

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:24 PM

Emirates Road (E611) will be temporarily closed at the stretch opposite Emirates Station, Ras Al Khaimah announced on Monday.

The closure would be for a period of 15 minutes, starting at 12am on Monday, 12 August, until Tuesday, August 13. The authorities advised motorists to exercise caution.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority earlier announced that the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be completely close during weekends for two weeks, starting August 9 from 1am to 10am.

Additionally, traffic delays and diversions can be expected for a month during the weekdays, till September 9, from 10pm to 6am on Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

