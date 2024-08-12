OFFICIAL CELEBRITY BOXING RETURNS TO DELCO WITH EXPLOSIVE NEW XRUMBLE SERIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA , PENNSYLVANIA , USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Official Celebrity Boxing (OCB) is set to make a thunderous return to Delaware County, PA, with the launch of its groundbreaking new series, XRUMBLE. This electrifying announcement will be the centerpiece of a star-studded press on August 15.

Headlining Event:

Will Stronghold vs. Hammerin' Hank Lundy

XRumble World Welterweight Championship

In a clash that promises to shake the foundations of celebrity combat sports, and martial artist Will Stronghold will face off against former WBO(NABO) lightweight champion, Hammerin' Hank Lundy. This bout marks the inaugural XRumble world welterweight title fight, setting a new standard in the realm of celebrity boxing and combat sports as a whole.

Event Highlights:

- Hosted by NFL legend Hollis Thomas, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle

- Exclusive ring girl search – Your chance to join the elite OCB team

- Major announcements that will reshape the landscape of celebrity boxing

Mark Your Calendars:

The main event is scheduled for September 28 – an adrenaline-fueled spectacle you won't want to miss.

OCB's return to Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Pennsylvania promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Join us for an evening of high-stakes announcements, celebrity appearances, and the unveiling of the next chapter in combat sports entertainment.

Don't just watch history – be a part of it. See you on August 15!

