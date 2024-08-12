Turkish FM Urges US To Press Israel To Agree On Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan on Monday urged the US to press Israel to agree on a ceasefire to end the ten-months war on Gaza Strip.

This came in a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken today, the Turkish Foreign Spokesman Oncu Keceli wrote on X.

Fidan stressed that Israel must also avoid "provocative actions" that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

"Minister Fidan stated that the assassination of Hamas Bureau Chief (Ismail) Haniyeh and the ongoing massacre against Palestinians once again demonstrated Israel's lack of willingness to establish peace," Keceli added.

Fidan also said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a ceasefire. (end)

