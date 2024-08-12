New Update! Hitpaw Screen Recorder Renamed To Edimakor Screen Recorder!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HitPaw today announced an exciting update to their popular screen recording software. HitPaw Screen Recorder has been renamed to Edimakor Screen Recorder .

It offers unmatched functionality, ease of use, and the ability to record smooth, high-quality - really setting a new standard when it comes to capturing anything and everything happening on your computer screen.

HitPaw Screen Recorder Renamed to Edimakor Screen Recorder

Continue Reading

According to the HitPaw spokesperson, they are absolutely thrilled to unveil the new Edimakor Screen Recorder name and upgraded features: "Our dedicated team of software developers and designers has worked tirelessly over the past year to create what we believe to be the ultimate screen recording solution. Edimakor aims to connect the upstream and downstream of the video editing path to make video production simpler and faster."

Main Features

Edimakor Screen Recorder provides exceptional recording capabilities including:



Webcam Recording : Easily capture video from your webcam with just one click. Perfect for vlogs, tutorials, demos, and more. Adjustable settings allow you to tweak resolution, frame rates, and video orientation.

Desktop Recording : Select an entire desktop or a specific region to record. Customize keyboard shortcuts for quick and easy desktop recording. Perfect for software demos, gaming highlights, and productivity tutorials.

Lecture Capture : Students can easily record video lectures, online classes, and seminars. Pause and resume options allow for recording long classes. Draw on videos, add captions, and more.

Video Call Recording : Capture important video calls for future reference. Works seamlessly with Zoom, Skype, Hangouts, and other platforms. Local recording ensures privacy.

Game Recording : Designed to optimize game recording with quick toggles and no lag. Capture epic gameplay in HD at up to 144 FPS. Add webcam overlay, mic audio, and custom graphics.

Audio Recording : Advanced audio recording isolates computer sounds and microphone input. AI noise reduction delivers crisp, clear audio. Custom audio channels available.

Webcam Overlay : Add a picture-in-picture webcam overlay to your gameplay and desktop recordings. Adjust size, position, and opacity. Live Streaming : Stream your recordings live to YouTube, Twitch and 300+ other platforms. Real-time chat and custom overlays available.

Pricing & Availability

Edimakor Screen Recorder is affordably priced at $9.99/month or $49.99 for a lifetime license. Free trials are also available. The software runs on Windows and Mac and can be downloaded from the Edimakor website. Bulk licensing options are available for schools and businesses.



About

Edimakor Screen Recorder

For creators, gamers, students and professionals seeking an effective yet simple-to-use screen recorder program,

Edimakor Screen Recorder is the best option due to its strong features such as recording capabilities, editing tools and even live streaming.

Edimakor Screen Recorder sets the bar really high for screen recording and capture, thanks to its unmatched recording capabilities, intuitive interface, and high-quality output.

For more information about Edimakor Screen Recorder

and its features, visit:



Follow on social media:



Facebook:

Twitter:

YouTube: @HitPawEdimakorOfficial Instagram:

ID: S2P120251

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at .

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd