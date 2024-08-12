Software-Defined Automation: Transformative Megatrends

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) KEY TAKEAWAYS: Unveiling Transformative Megatrends and Innovations in Software-Defined Automation

How can software-defined boost your company's competitiveness in the industrial world?

The industrial landscape is rapidly evolving into a software-driven ecosystem. Software-Defined Automation (SDA) is revolutionizing this space by decoupling hardware and software, enabling unprecedented flexibility. Virtual programmable logic controllers (vPLCs) and cloud-based management are driving this transformation, empowering proactive companies to gain a competitive edge.

In Frost & Sullivan's recent Industrial Automation & Process Controls (IA & PCs) webinar, our growth experts and industry leaders came together to discuss: Unveiling Transformative Megatrends and Innovations in Software-Defined Automation . Industry leaders and visionaries delved into innovative megatrends in SDA, unveiling new growth opportunities and charting the course for the future of industrial automation.

The following experts collaborated to generate transformative perspectives: Leo Kilfoy, Vice President of Products at Software Defined Automation ; Roland Wagner, Head of Marketing at CODESYS ; Ronny Hendrych, Program Manager, Industrial Operations X at Siemens ; Agustín Fabris, Growth Expert, Research Analyst and SDA Lead Analyst at Frost & Sullivan ; and Sebastián Trolli, Growth Expert, Research Manager and Global Head of Industrial Automation at Frost & Sullivan

Note: Gain valuable perspectives from the industry experts by clicking here to access the recorded session of the webinar.

SDA solutions are harnessing the information and technology skills of younger workers to fill the void left by an aging workforce with specialized knowledge like PLC programming. By transforming operational roles into more appealing opportunities, SDA is empowering manufacturers to overcome labor shortages and maintain operational efficiency. Are you leveraging SDA solutions to build a future-proof workforce and gain a competitive edge?

vPLCs are redefining traditional automation by shifting PLC functionality from dedicated hardware to software-based solutions. These vPLCs can run on a variety of devices, from industrial PCs to advanced networking equipment, making them a cornerstone of modern manufacturing infrastructure. Are you harnessing the power of vPLCs to optimize your production processes and achieve sustainable growth?

The shift towards flexible business models is reshaping the industrial landscape. By prioritizing operational efficiency and minimizing upfront costs,“as-a-service” solutions are becoming increasingly sought after. SDA Solutions is at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative solutions that empower manufacturers to scale operations without heavy capital investment.

Is your team harnessing innovative business models like“as-a-service” to build a robust revenue stream?

Quotes:









About Frost & Sullivan

View all posts by Frost & Sullivan