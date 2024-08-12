Is Pumpkin Spice's Reign Over?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

New research reveals that it's time to dethrone pumpkin spice as the king of fall flavors.

That's according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults which revealed that 58% believe that there are better, unsung heroes during the fall season.

Not only that, but another 45% find themselves tired of the basic pumpkin spice flavors.

Results revealed that cinnamon (39%), salted caramel (37%) and candy apple (36%) all ranked above pumpkin spice in terms of favorite fall flavors.

Millennials are extra precious about their autumnal flavors, as they were most likely to get into heated debates over the topic (32%), compared to only 19% of Gen Xers.





Millennials are extra precious about their autumnal flavors, as they were most likely to get into heated debates over the topic (32%), compared to only 19% of Gen Xers.

While Americans believe that pumpkin spice (32%) and candy apple (14%) should be“off limits” any other time than during the fall season, results found that the same rule doesn't apply to cinnamon (35%) or salted caramel (35%), which can be enjoyed year-round.

Regardless, almost three in five (59%) are likely to indulge in fall flavors during other seasons.

Results also revealed that more than one-third of respondents (36%) admit that they get more impatient for the start of fall than any other season. Not only that, but another 39% say that they enjoy seasonal flavors more during the fall.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Post Honey Bunches of Oats , results also found that 31% believe that fall doesn't get the respect it deserves and that the season ends too quickly.

In fact, Americans are more likely to start wishing for fall during the summer than they are to be sad that summer is coming to an end (30% vs 17%).

According to the results, 34% of Americans say that fall is their favorite season, followed by summer (29%), with over one in 10 snow-loving Americans saying winter is the best (12%).

Of the fall fanatics, 11% start dreaming about falling leaves as early as June, while 9% start preparing during the spring. For those respondents, cooler and changing weather (70%), the holidays (52%) and the smells (48%) are the best parts of fall.

This may be why an astounding 75% of respondents are yearning for an endless fall, or would enjoy living somewhere with fall weather year-round.

“Results revealed that 52% of millennials are tired of pumpkin spice, and another 60% agree that there are better flavors,” said Erin Crawford, Senior Brand Manager.“Whether you've been enjoying your favorite fall flavor for years or you're just starting to search for a new one, it's time to step away from pumpkin spice and enter a new era.”

For many, the top two indicators that the fall season will soon be in full swing are the leaves either falling and changing colors (47%) or the first chilly breeze in the air (33%).

On the flip side, the end of fall is marked by the arrival of decorations for the holiday season (31%) or the first snowfall (21%).

Regardless of the season, two-thirds of Americans prefer their snacks to be a combination of both salty and sweet - mirroring the 56% who say their personality also tends to be both salty and sweet.

The top three salty and sweet snacks are peanut butter and chocolate (48%), followed by chocolate pretzels (43%) and with both honey-roasted nuts and salted caramel tying for third place (both 42%).

“Whether you prefer sweet, salty or a combination of the two, the possibilities are endless during the fall and beyond,” said Crawford.“If you're wishing for the start of fall, you can add a little taste of the season to your morning routine by swapping out classic cereal flavors for seasonal ones like salted caramel.”

AMERICA'S FAVORITE FALL FLAVORS



Cinnamon - 39%

Salted caramel - 37%

Apple/candy apple - 36%

Pumpkin spice - 32%

Maple - 28%

S'mores - 28%

Pecan - 26%

Toasted marshmallow - 24%

Sweet potato - 20% Cranberry - 19%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Post Honey Bunches of Oats between May 21 and May 24, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).