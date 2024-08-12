The Nussbaum Center Welcomes New Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lisa HazlettGREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) announced the addition of Kevin Cooke to its Board of Directors.Whether he's helping his team of Atlantic Bay Mortgage bankers or shouting calls from the dugout, coaching is Kevin's passion. He has a servant leadership style based on 4 key pillars: excellence, integrity, passion and loyalty.“Ownership whether a business or real estate is the most efficient way to create wealth and change lives,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO.“In Kevin's role with Atlantic Bay Mortgage, he works daily to assist clients and partners in changing their lives and achieving the American Dream of home ownership.”Lisa Hazlett, NCFE's President, noted that:“Kevin's passion is reflected in his drive to help people. A passion that we look forward to sharing with our Associates.”About the Nussbaum CenterThe Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.The Steelhouse , adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: .

