Qatar Chamber Concludes 'Future Entrepreneurs Camp'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The two-week“Future Entrepreneurs Camp”, organised by Qatar Chamber, has concluded, attracting significant number of aspiring entrepreneurs eager to enter the field of business and trade and gain essential expertise and knowledge.

The camp, which has been organised in collaboration with the Youth Entrepreneurs Club (under the umbrella of of Sports and Youth) and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Organisational Excellence at Qatar University, was attended by 37 entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).

“The camp was a perfect opportunity that provided an interactive and educational environment to develop entrepreneurial ideas, enhance leadership skills and teamwork, and encourage effective communication and critical thinking,” said acting general manager of Qatar Chamber, Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri.

Dr Ibrahim Khalid al-Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneurs Club, emphasised the partnership between these entities vividly embodies the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable development across all fields, and encourage generations capable of contributing to a bright future.

The camp covered a variety of training sessions, workshops, entertainment activities and field visits. It was intended for secondary and university students.

It is part of the chamber's initiatives and activities aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and educating Qatari entrepreneurs, small business owners, and startups on the latest trends and practices in business, helping them to develop and grow their own enterprises.

The programme also included a series of workshops on innovative thinking and ideas generation, along with field visits to glass and aluminium plants and the Digital Incubation Center at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

