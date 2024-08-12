Manchester Digital Mentor And Mentee Programme Welcomes Jo Callaghan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- added Jonathan Ellerbeck, Group Chairman.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitas Recruitment Group congratulates Jo Callaghan , UK Country Director, as she joins the Digital Her Mentor and Mentee Programme (an initiative by Manchester Digital) to support young women as they look to enhance their technology careers. With over a decade of experience in recruitment, Jo Callaghan brings a wealth of expertise to empower the next generation of women in technology.

Gravitas Recruitment Group, an international recruitment company specialising in the Technology and Insurance sectors across the UK, is renowned for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, creating meaningful and integrated programmes that both influence and support their staff, but also their candidates, clients and wider industry.

They have built meaningful partnerships with Programme One, a charity with the purpose of addressing underrepresentation of Black talent within the recruitment industry, provided mental health support internally through Able Futures, and have partnered with Bridge of Hope, an organisation dedicated to upskilling businesses on their DEI hiring practices. Gravitas also host a variety of workshops and webinars to support different underrepresented groups, as well as grassroots projects to support the next generation of technology and insurance superstars. Digital Her is one of the many programmes and initiatives Gravitas is involved in to help create a more inclusive working environment for everyone.

Jo Callaghan's career at Gravitas began in 2012, where she quickly rose through the ranks, earning accolades such as Top Biller and Top Manager before opening the Manchester office and becoming Associate Director. In July 2023, Jo was promoted to UK Country Director for Tech, overseeing offices in Manchester, Leeds, and London. Her dedication to leadership development and industry transformation underscores her role's significance.

Passionate about the recruitment industry's transformative impact, Jo Callaghan recently embraced her new role as a mentor in the Digital Her Mentorship Programme. She joins a diverse cohort of professionals committed to inspiring and empowering women in tech, fostering a community of learning and growth.

When the announcement was made on Gravitas Recruitment Group's LinkedIn page, it highlighted Jo Callaghan's commitment to supporting and guiding the next generation of women in tech, as she said,“I'm excited to join this impactful community, inspiring future Women in Tech. Being surrounded by diverse, like-minded women motivates me. I'm eager to learn and provide support and guidance in return.”

For more information about Gravitas Recruitment Group and its commitment to empowering talent in the technology sector, visit Gravitas Recruitment.

About Gravitas:

Gravitas Recruitment Group specialises in providing specialist recruitment services to the Technology and Insurance sectors across the UK. Founded in 2010, Gravitas is dedicated to delivering excellence through tailored recruitment solutions, building partnerships, and fostering a culture of integrity and passion in all its endeavours.

Hannah Richardson

Gravitas Recruitment

20336409800

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram