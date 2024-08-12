National Youth Esports Training Franchise Is Opening Its First Colorado Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valhallan Esports Training Invites The Broomfield And Neighboring Communities To Celebrate The Occasion

- Wayne McCulloch, Owner of Valhallan, BroomfieldBROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Valhallan Esports Training , a competitive youth esports franchise dedicated to teaching life skills through young people's favorite video games, will be celebrating its grand opening in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, August 24th, 2024. The opening will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Broomfield's mayor, Guyleen Castriotta.Valhallan allows youth aged 7-17 to reap all the benefits of traditional team sports, including developing communication skills, leadership skills, and participating in inclusive competition, while honing their abilities at some of today's most popular video games such as Valorant, Minecraft, and Fortnite.“Video games are a uniquely effective conduit for inclusion and empowerment,” says Wayne McCulloch, customer experience expert and owner of the Broomfield franchise.“Valhallan aims to help kids develop healthy habits by tapping into the inherent power of video games and emphasizing the skills that these games can teach. By creating a safe and inclusive gaming environment, we aim to build transferable skills while preserving the fun and excitement that makes video games so appealing in the first place.”Competitive video gaming has seen a massive surge in recent years, with the global market predicted to reach $2.4 billion by the end of 2024 as millions of fans worldwide watch and participate in esports events. The market's size and prestige are set to grow even further in the wake of the IOC's recent announcement that it will be hosting the first-ever Olympic Esports Games in 2025.The first Valhallan location in Colorado, the Broomfield arena will be hosting its formal Grand Opening with an exciting day of activities to celebrate its entry into the community. The event will take place as follows:Date: August 24, 2024Time: 12 pm to 6 pmLocation: 3800 W 144th Ave b1300, Broomfield, CO 80023“We are very excited about Valhallan's presence in Colorado and this upcoming event–it's a perfect way for both kids and their parents to have fun while learning more about the world of competitive esports,” says Kelly Fleischhacker, Director of Marketing.“Competitive esports is a rapidly growing space, and it offers so much more than most people realize. With this event, we hope to build the foundations for a vibrant youth esports community in Broomfield and beyond.”The event will feature a number of different stations, each offering an engaging and unique activity. Attendees will be able to tour the facility, getting a look at its top-tier gaming equipment and having the chance to test out some of the games. The event will also feature a health and movement station to help kids learn to stretch and develop healthy posture. The Valhallan team will provide comprehensive information on each game so that parents who may be less familiar with their content can develop a better understanding of what they involve.Parents will even be able to test the games themselves: one station will pit parents against each other for the chance to win an arena pass. There will also be chances for families to take home exciting prizes through giveaways every hour. Hourly prizes include keyboards, headsets, gaming mice, and even a Nintendo Switch.“I'm thrilled to celebrate the opening of the first youth esports training arena in Colorado,” says Arena Manager Joshua Sharp, a competitive esports player, manager, and coach with a passion for esports and education.“I think that esports can be a really positive force in young people's lives, as well as a powerful way to build community. This opening hopefully signals the beginning of a bright future for youth esports across the state as a whole.”Valhallan offers a variety of exciting and inclusive programming, including day camps, parties and events, and league play. Youth who sign up for a team will receive weekly training from experienced coaches and will get to play against other esports teams throughout the nation in a spirit of friendly competition.About Valhallan Esports TrainingValhallan Esports Training is a rapidly-growing youth esports franchise that uses team-based video games to bring education, life skills, and inclusive competition into young people's lives. Now opening in Broomfield, Colorado, the training arena will combine the fun and competition of video games with extensive training programs, tournaments, and camps that not only help youth improve their playing, but empower them to develop a robust sense of community and life skills in a positive environment.

