Diathpheria Epidemic Announced In Central Vietnam

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Aug 12 (IANS) The central Thanh Hoa province has become Vietnam's first locality this year to announce the diathpheria epidemic after three positive cases were detected in Muong Lat town, local reported Monday.

Thirty-four people having close contact with the infection cases have been identified. All of them are living in the same residential area in Muong Lat town.

According to local authorities, the infection risk remains high, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authorities are taking emergency preventive measures such as medical quarantine, spraying disinfectant at infection areas.

Thanh Hoa province reported the first diathpheria case on Aug. 5 who was a 17-year-old pregnant woman.

Three days later, a 10-year-old boy and a 74-year-old woman who are relatives of the pregnant woman were infected.

They were being treated at hospitals and in stable condition.