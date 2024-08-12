Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Mirror (AJD-214)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist, and I thought there could be a better lighted mirror option for performing everyday cosmetic routines," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the MIRROR POD 360. My design would provide you with your own personal beauty room."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved mirror device for styling hair, applying makeup, and performing other personal care activities. In doing so, it offers optimum lighting. It also eliminates the hassle of setting up multiple mirrors and lights. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for stylists, households, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-214, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp