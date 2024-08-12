Belgium's meteorological office issues Orange alert over extreme heat for 2 days

(MENAFN) Belgium's meteorological office has issued an "Orange alert" for almost the entire country, forecasting extreme heat over the next two days. This alert, which the Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute has declared for Monday and Tuesday, indicates that temperatures will exceed seasonal norms, with many regions experiencing significantly high temperatures. In addition to the "Orange alert," some areas remain under a "Yellow alert" due to less severe but still notable weather conditions.



The forecast predicts temperatures across Belgium will range between 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). In areas close to the French border, temperatures are expected to climb even higher, reaching around 36 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 degrees Fahrenheit). This extreme heat is expected to impact most of the country, prompting the meteorological office to issue widespread warnings.



In addition to the heat warnings, the meteorological office has also issued a separate alert for thunderstorms that are expected to occur in several areas during the night and continuing into the day between Tuesday and Wednesday. This added concern highlights the potential for severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and lightning, which could further complicate the already challenging weather situation.



Temperatures are anticipated to start dropping from Wednesday onwards, bringing some relief from the extreme heat. The meteorological office's alerts underscore the importance of taking precautions to stay safe during this period of high temperatures and potential thunderstorms.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108545047