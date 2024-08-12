Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praises 3 Egyptian medalists at Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the three Egyptian who brought home medals from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, Sisi praised the accomplishments of the athletes, emphasizing that their victories have significantly elevated Egypt's standing on the global stage.



Ahmed Elgendy, a 24-year-old modern pentathlete, achieved a remarkable feat by winning the gold medal in Paris. This victory marks a significant personal milestone for Elgendy, who had previously secured a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His triumph in Paris is seen as a testament to his dedication and perseverance in the sport.



In weightlifting, Sara Ahmed, aged 26, improved upon her previous Olympic performance by earning a silver medal in the women's 69kg category. Ahmed had previously won a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and her success in Paris underscores her continued excellence and commitment to her sport.



Additionally, Mohamed Elsayed, a 21-year-old fencer, clinched the bronze medal in men's fencing at the Paris 2024 Games. His achievement adds to Egypt’s proud Olympic history and highlights the country's growing prowess in a variety of sports.



The Paris 2024 Olympic Games began on July 26 and are set to conclude with a closing ceremony on Sunday evening, marking the end of a successful and memorable Olympic event for Egypt and its athletes.

