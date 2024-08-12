Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praises 3 Egyptian medalists at Paris 2024 Olympics
Date
8/12/2024 8:52:33 AM
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the three Egyptian athletes who brought home medals from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, Sisi praised the accomplishments of the athletes, emphasizing that their victories have significantly elevated Egypt's standing on the global stage.
Ahmed Elgendy, a 24-year-old modern pentathlete, achieved a remarkable feat by winning the gold medal in Paris. This victory marks a significant personal milestone for Elgendy, who had previously secured a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His triumph in Paris is seen as a testament to his dedication and perseverance in the sport.
In weightlifting, Sara Ahmed, aged 26, improved upon her previous Olympic performance by earning a silver medal in the women's 69kg category. Ahmed had previously won a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and her success in Paris underscores her continued excellence and commitment to her sport.
Additionally, Mohamed Elsayed, a 21-year-old fencer, clinched the bronze medal in men's fencing at the Paris 2024 Games. His achievement adds to Egypt’s proud Olympic history and highlights the country's growing prowess in a variety of sports.
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games began on July 26 and are set to conclude with a closing ceremony on Sunday evening, marking the end of a successful and memorable Olympic event for Egypt and its athletes.
MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108544715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.