Pick N Pay Achieves 95% Automation In Software Testing With Opentext AI Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OpenTextTM DevOps Aviator reduces manual testing time, boosts coverage, and accelerates development cycles, enhancing Pick n Pay's digital services

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pick n Pay Group, a leading retailer with over 1,650 stores across seven African countries, has partnered with OpenTextTM

(NASDAQ:

OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX) to supercharge its software testing processes. By leveraging generative-AI and private large language models (LLM), Pick n Pay has automated 95% of its software testing, cutting testing times by up to three days and significantly improving its digital services for ecommerce customers.

Pick n Pay integrated OpenText's cloud-based value stream management (VSM) and DevOps platform, OpenTextTM ValueEdgeTM, with the pioneering AI capabilities of OpenTextTM DevOps Aviator , to meet the escalating customer demand for innovative digital shopping tools. By activating OpenText DevOps Aviator within its existing OpenText ValueEdge workspace, Pick n Pay unlocked a new era of efficient and precise software test automation, gaining a substantial information advantage to better serve its expanding online customer base.

"Our partnership with OpenText transcends conventional support," said Leon Van Niekerk, Head of Testing and Quality at Pick n Pay Group. "OpenText has been pivotal in our AI and digital transformation journey, demonstrating an intuitive understanding of our needs and seamlessly integrating solutions into our systems and workflows. With OpenText ValueEdge, we enhance visibility across projects, departments, and methodologies, transforming testing processes for improved accuracy, security, and efficiency. Now, with OpenText DevOps Aviator, we embrace a truly innovative and holistic DevOps approach that directly benefits our customers."

During the testing of 45 features, OpenText DevOps Aviator showcased remarkable accuracy, matching manual tester output 80% of the time and identifying overlooked test cases, enhancing testing coverage by 20% on platform-specific scenarios. Confident in OpenText DevOps Aviator's capabilities, Pick n Pay transitioned from manual test case creation to fully integrating AI-generated test cases into workflows, empowering testing teams to focus on higher-priority work.

Additionally, Pick n Pay pitted OpenText DevOps Aviator against a leading public AI platform using identical scenarios. OpenText DevOps Aviator emerged as superior, showcasing flawless precision due to its unique capability to learn and train exclusively on private data within Pick n Pay's information ecosystem. This ensures robust data protection and mitigates risks associated with customer data exploitation, unlike solutions relying on public, insecure data sets.

Since implementation, OpenText DevOps Aviator has revolutionized Pick n Pay's software test automation workflows. The organization has elevated test case generation, eliminating the need for manual writing. By engaging cutting-edge AI capabilities, quality assurance (QA) and system integration testing increased by 95%, surpassing Pick n Pay's standard goals of 75% to 80%. By saving up to three days previously spent on manual test case creation, OpenText DevOps Aviator accelerates the software development cycle, allowing testers to focus on exploratory testing and scenario analysis, optimizing resource utilization, enhancing overall efficiency, and elevating human potential within the organization. These positive outcomes translate directly into faster and more reliable digital services for Pick n Pay's customers.

With OpenText DevOps Aviator, Pick n Pay introduces automation early in the development process, reducing wait times for manual testing and achieving near-total automation for new feature testing. Immediate test case suggestions expedite onboarding for junior testers, cutting training time by six weeks - a crucial advantage for agile development teams.

"The demand for faster application delivery and early, frequent software testing has never been greater," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "OpenText DevOps Aviator is the ultimate solution for integrating AI into DevOps to optimize the software delivery lifecycle. Pick n Pay exemplifies how a true DevOps approach, combined with the rapid access to new AI-powered capabilities, can encourage modern, smarter ways of working, leading to unparalleled growth and success. We are excited to play a crucial role in their AI adoption journey and help deliver exceptional digital experiences to customers."

Van Niekerk concluded: "The positive impact of OpenText DevOps Aviator on Pick n Pay's software lifecycle drives interest in adopting this technology beyond the initial phase. Together with OpenText, we will integrate assets into one platform, further enhancing automation over the next 12 – 18 months. We are excited about the future with OpenText as our trusted partner and the unfolding of our AI-driven journey."

About OpenText



OpenTextTM is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about

OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter

|

LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit

Open Text Corporation