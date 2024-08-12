Karnataka-Goa Trains Suspended As Goods Train Derails Near Dudhsagar Waterfalls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A major disruption has hit train services between Karnataka and Goa after a goods train derailed near Dudh Sagar. The South Western Railway Department has announced that no train traffic between the two states will operate today due to ongoing clearance operations at the site.

The derailment, which occurred one and a half days ago, has led to a complete suspension of train services between Karnataka and Goa. As a result, the Shalimar–Vasco da Gama train, which was scheduled to today, stopped at Hubli. To assist stranded passengers, the railway authorities have arranged alternative transportation.

Approximately 1,200 passengers have been accommodated with bus services provided by the North Western Road Transport Corporation's Hubli Rural Division. A fleet of 25 buses has been deployed to transport passengers to Goa, with arrangements made for food and drinking water on board. Buses have been dispatched directly to key destinations including Panaji, Vasco da Gama, and Madgaon.

The Railway Department has ensured that all passengers holding train tickets are given free bus travel as a replacement. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear the derailed goods train and restore the railway tracks. South Western Railway officials have assured that train services will resume by tomorrow.