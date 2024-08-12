Greece faces severe wildfire crisis, forcing hundreds to evacuate

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Greece faced a severe wildfire crisis, with firefighters struggling to contain multiple blazes that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes. As experts predict even more extreme weather conditions next week, the situation remains critical.



Firefighters were engaged in a particularly challenging battle against a significant fire near Athens, which has caused widespread smoke to envelop parts of the capital. By Sunday afternoon, the fire brigade had managed to control 33 out of 40 fires that erupted in the previous 24 hours. However, seven additional fires persisted amid the intense Mediterranean heat, as reported by fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis.



The country’s civil protection minister had issued a high-risk warning the day before, highlighting that half of Greece was under threat due to high temperatures, strong winds, and drought conditions. In East Attica, an uncontrolled blaze in the Varnavas area continued to rage, spreading into a pine forest and impacting residential areas. The fire emitted such dense smoke that it cast a red glow over Athens at one point. Efforts to save homes involved local residents fighting the flames directly.



Vathrakogiannis described the situation as dangerous, noting the fire’s destructive impact on properties and its rapid spread due to strong winds, which have created new fronts behind the containment lines. The ongoing battle against the fires reflects the heightened risk and challenges posed by the current weather conditions.

