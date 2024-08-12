Ukraine And Russia Blame Each Other For Blaze At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Reuters.

Moscow and Kyiv have both accused each other of starting a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power in Ukraine, which is now under Russian control.

The U.N.'s International Atomic Agency (IAEA) reported seeing thick, dark smoke coming from the northern area of the plant following multiple explosions.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi condemned the attacks, warning they endanger nuclear safety and increase the risk of a nuclear accident, urging an immediate halt to the hostilities.

The fire occurred less than a week after Ukraine launched its largest incursion into Russian territory since the war began in 2022, marking a new phase in the conflict.

Russian news agencies TASS and RIA reported that Rosatom, Russia's nuclear energy company, claimed the main fire was extinguished shortly before midnight on Sunday.

RIA, citing Rosatom, claimed a drone attack was responsible for the fire at the cooling tower, but no evidence was provided.

Ukraine's nuclear power company, Energoatom, confirmed on Telegram that one of the cooling towers and other equipment were damaged in the incident.

Russia's TASS agency also reported that a non-functioning cooling tower was damaged, citing local Russian emergency ministry representatives.

IAEA chief Grossi requested immediate access to the damaged cooling tower to assess the situation, but neither Moscow nor Kyiv responded to this request.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of starting the fire, which he said was visible from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol.

The IAEA stated that there was no reported impact on nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia site despite the ongoing conflict and accusations from both sides.

Both Moscow and Kyiv continue to blame each other for the dangerous situation at the plant, which remains a critical concern due to its proximity to the front lines of the war.

