UK Brands Not Slowing Down On Amazon, With 72% Improving Scores In Latest Edition Of Podean's Marketplace Indextm

LONDON, ENGLAND, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Podean , winner of Ads' Global Expansion Award, has launched the second edition of The Marketplace IndexTM , including the addition of two new regional reports. This detailed research analyses one-million data points to definitively quantify and rank the presence and performance of brands spanning 30 categories across the UK, US, Mexico, and Australia.The Marketplace IndexTM is the only comprehensive comparison of brand performance on Amazon across content, media, retail, operations, and customer service. The findings were gathered from analysing over 40,000 ASINs on Amazon across 1,800 brands.This data was gathered via enterprise-grade tools, custom scraping, and thorough human vetting. Each criteria was weighted according to sales contribution with the comparisons and analysis taking over 500 hours to compile.“Our analysis continues to show a clear correlation between The Marketplace IndexTM scores, best-seller rankings and Amazon growth. Where 'Retail Media' has been the focus of recent headlines, we know that optimising efforts across every aspect of a brand's presence and performance is critical,” says Mark Power, Founder and CEO of Podean.Jonathan Hawkins, Managing Director of Podean U.K., noted that some of the best overall performing brands in the U.K. were Burt's Bees, Lego and e.l.f., scoring highly against all criteria. When it came to content, Shark and Soundcore led the way. The categories that scored poorly overall were Stationery & Office Supplies and Toys, Stuffed Animals, and Playsets.Jonathan commented,“It's remarkable to see brands making the most of the opportunities with Amazon, it being U.K.'s number one online retailer. Clients have been more committed this year than ever before to optimizing their entire Amazon presences as a whole - including areas like content, retail, customer experience, and media.”He continued,“It's no surprise that Beauty is the top category in The Marketplace IndexTM, as it's among the top two categories in all four of the report's regional findings. Unlike other regions, Baby Care & Nappies is the second highest category in the U.K., which isn't the case for any other region. Surprisingly, lesser known brands are excelling in most categories, with common household brands like Adidas, Nike, and Huggies showing major room for improvement.”Top-ranking brand data detailed in The Marketplace IndexTM is available via , with all four regional reports and detailed scores available for download. For any brands that are not included in this initiative, they can also be analysed for free via website submission.Contact: ...About Podean:Podean is a global marketplace marketing agency, and the winner of Amazon Ads Partners' 2023 Global Expansion Award. Their passion lies in helping clients unlock enduring relationships with the modern digital consumer. Managing over 200 top brands across 21 countries, Podean has local teams in North America, South America, Australia, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Their comprehensive services encompass marketplace strategy, content optimization, retail operations, and marketplace media. Podean also offers research products such as Quarterly Amazon Global Media Reports, Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday Global Media Reporting, Vendor Negotiation Guides, and regional marketplace consumer shopping research.

