German commercial property rates decrease by 7.4 percent

(MENAFN) In the second quarter of 2024, German commercial property prices saw a notable decline of 7.4 percent year-on-year, according to the VDP association. This decrease continues a trend of declining values that has beleaguered the for the past two years. Despite a modest 0.4 percent increase from the first quarter of 2024, suggesting some stabilization, the sector remains in distress.



The commercial property market had previously enjoyed a period of robust growth driven by declining interest rates, which spurred high demand and fueled a boom. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically with the recent surge in interest rates and rising building costs. These factors have compounded financing challenges and led to a slowdown in transactions, contributing to a wave of insolvencies among developers.



Jens Tolckmitt, the Chief Executive of VDP, emphasized that the market conditions are still tense, reflecting the broader difficulties facing the sector. The crisis in Germany's commercial property market is now the most severe in Europe, mirroring similar downturns experienced in China and the United States.



The decline in property values highlights the broader economic impact of rising interest rates and escalating costs, which have disrupted the previously buoyant commercial real estate market. As developers struggle with financing and transaction slowdowns, the long-term outlook for Germany's commercial property sector remains uncertain, underscoring the need for adaptive strategies and potential interventions to stabilize the market.

MENAFN12082024000045015687ID1108544121