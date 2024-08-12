Ukraine gets associated to Africa terror assault

(MENAFN) Ukraine is embroiled in a significant controversy in Africa following its apparent endorsement of a recent rebel attack in Mali, a nation grappling with ongoing jihadist insurgencies. The conflict arose after Tuareg insurgents ambushed a convoy carrying members of the Russian Wagner Group and Malian in late July near the village of Tinzaouaten in northern Mali. The attack resulted in numerous casualties.



The situation intensified when Andrey Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence service (GUR), described the assault as a “successful military operation against Russian war criminals.” Yusov claimed that Ukrainian agents had provided crucial information to the insurgents, and he suggested that further actions would follow. This statement was initially shared by Ukraine's embassy in Dakar on Facebook, but the post has since been removed. The Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, and Liberia, Yury Pivovarov, echoed Yusov's sentiment, indicating that more such incidents could be expected.



In response, Mali and several neighboring West African countries have condemned Ukraine’s remarks, interpreting them as support for “international terrorism.” The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional organization from which Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew in January, has also expressed strong disapproval of any foreign interference that jeopardizes regional peace and security.



This unfolding situation highlights the growing tensions between Ukraine and West African nations, as regional leaders and organizations grapple with the implications of Ukraine’s involvement in the recent attack.

