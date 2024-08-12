عربي


North America To The Grab Lion's Share In The Infectious Disease Testing Market


8/12/2024 6:30:06 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Growing patient awareness about the benefits of personalized medicines is driving the adoption of molecular diagnostics, genomics, and proteomics technologies for infectious disease testing. Diagnostic tests can be used to assess the efficacy of specific therapeutic agents and treatments in patients. They help in determining the optimal dosages for drugs whose therapeutic effects vary widely depending on the patient.
Inadequate reimbursements impede the market growth; as per the MedPac (Medicare Payment Advisory Commission), medical testing witnessed a 40% decline in reimbursements. In 2012, Medicare revised its reimbursement mechanism for some IVD tests, including infectious diseases and molecular disease tests.
The leading players are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced sequencing testing. For instance, Genapsys introduced 'Genius' an I-pad size sequencing platform with the ability to diagnose multiple molecules in a single run. Similarly, Stratos Genomics developed a fourth-generation sequencer based on sequencing by expansion (SBX), further driving the market growth.

Key Highlights

Ø The infectious disease testing market was valued at USD 16.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.72%
Ø By technology, the DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is projected to grow with a remarkable CAGR due to reducing the cost of sequencing. Currently, NGS is recognized as a primary technology disease testing across the globe.
Ø North America leads the infectious disease testing market

sKey Players

Abbott Laboratories
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Biomérieux SA,
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
Diasorin
Luminex
Meridian Bioscience
Quidel
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Developments

Ø On March 13, 2020, Roche Diagnostics announced that the USFDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test. The detection test is used for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing COVID-19 disease.
Ø On January 08, 2018, Qiagen partnered with Diasorin to automate latent TB testing. Customers of both the companies will be able to process Qiagen'sQuantiFeron-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus)
assay for tuberculosis detection on DiaSorin Liaison platforms.
Ø On February 13, 2020, Tehrmofischer Scientific collaborated with Nanopin Technologies, Inc. to advance blood infectious disease detection technology using highly sensitive liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy-based workflows.

Infectious Disease Testing Market Segmentation
By Product & Services

Kits & reagents
Instruments
Software

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics
DNA sequencing & NGS
PCR

By End-User

Hospitals/clinical laboratories
Reference laboratories
Physician offices
Academic/research institutes

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa


Straits Research

