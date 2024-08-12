Trump accuses Harris of being dumb over always giving same speech

(MENAFN) Former President Donald launched a scathing critique of Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Montana, accusing her of repetitiveness and a lack of authenticity in her public engagements. Trump criticized Harris for her refusal to conduct unscripted interviews or press conferences, alleging that her speeches are monotonous and uninspired.



"Since announcing her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris has avoided doing any interviews or press conferences," Trump remarked, suggesting that her avoidance is due to a lack of competence. He further accused Harris of delivering the same speech repeatedly, claiming that her scripted remarks are unoriginal and stale.



Harris, who has yet to participate in an unscripted interview or press conference since her campaign launch last month, has focused instead on a strategic speaking tour through key swing states. During these appearances, she has collaborated with well-known musicians to attract large crowds and has relied heavily on teleprompter cues, delivering similar speeches at each event.



Trump pointed out that conservative commentators have also criticized Harris for this repetitive approach. Fox News recently compiled a montage highlighting her consistent use of phrases like "the path to the White House runs right through this state" and "I know Donald Trump’s type," noting the lack of variation in her speeches across different states.



Trump contrasted his own approach, emphasizing his preference for engaging directly with audiences without relying on teleprompters, which he claimed adds excitement and variety to his speeches. He expressed disdain for Harris’s reliance on scripted content, asserting that it lacks the dynamism and authenticity he believes is necessary for effective political communication.



