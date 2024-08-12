Ukraine's Government Dismisses Deputy Energy Minister Caught On $500,000 Bribe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to dismiss Oleksandr Kheilo as Deputy of Energy.

The government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Oleksandr Valeriiovych Kheilo from the post of Deputy Minister of of Ukraine," he wrote.

Deputy energy minister caught on $500K bribe

Earlier reports said that Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had exposed a deputy energy minister over a $500,000 bribe.