China's export growth slows amid robust imports, economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) China's exports in U.S. dollar terms grew less than anticipated last month, presenting a potential warning for policymakers who have heavily relied on foreign trade to support a struggling domestic economy. According to official data from China's General Administration of Customs, exports increased by 7 percent year-on-year in July, a deceleration from the 8.6 percent growth seen in June and falling short of the 9.7 percent growth forecast by analysts. This slowdown in export growth could signal that the external trade engine, which has been a crucial driver for China's economy, may face challenges sooner than expected.



In contrast, imports experienced a notable increase, rising approximately 7.2 percent in July, which was significantly higher than the 3.5 percent growth forecast and a rebound from the 2.3 percent decline in June. This uptick in imports suggests that industries are investing in machinery and capital goods, supporting higher investment rates despite the broader economic slowdown. Analysts, including Louise Lu, chief economist at Oxford Economics, believe that the disparity between export and import performance may prompt Chinese policymakers to reassess their reliance on trade as a growth driver.



China's economic strategy has heavily depended on trade and industrial production to offset slowdowns in the real estate sector and declines in local government funding, which have negatively impacted consumer confidence and household spending. The Chinese government's cautious approach to stimulus measures, opting for gradual rather than substantial interventions, has further undermined investor confidence. President Xi Jinping's focus on boosting productivity through investments in advanced technology and manufacturing, supported by state bank loans, has led to disinflationary pressures. Lower prices have enhanced the competitiveness of Chinese exports, even as advanced economies grapple with rising inflation. The industry’s emphasis on exports in the first half of the year may reflect anticipations of potential tariffs and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election, as well as weak external demand linked to the slowing U.S. economy.



