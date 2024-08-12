Malaika Arora Says She Will Definitely Return To This Idyllic Maldives Resort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Malaika Arora at Heritance Aarah Maldives

Ocean Residence at Heritance Aarah

Indian actress, model, television personality, and socialite Malaika Arora recently graced the pristine shores of Heritance Aarah Maldives.

MALE, MALDIVES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indian actress, model, television personality, and socialite Malaika Arora recently graced the pristine shores of Heritance Aarah , Maldives' Premier All-inclusive barefoot paradise, as part of a captivating special project for the Indian market in collaboration with Visit Maldives. Renowned for her dynamic presence in Bollywood and beyond, Malaika's visit brought an added layer of glamour to this already idyllic destination.

Arora embarked on a tropical retreat at Heritance Aarah's opulent Ocean Residence . This exclusive abode located in the adults-only wing of the resort with a private lap pool with breathtaking ocean views and lavish amenities, provided the perfect backdrop for her escape from the everyday hustle.

During her stay, Malaika immersed herself in the rich cultural tapestry of the Maldives by visiting the Live Maldivian Village Museum at the resort. This engaging experience offered a glimpse into local traditions and crafts, enriching her understanding of the island's heritage. Her culinary journey at this all day dine-around resort was equally memorable, with dining experiences that showcased the diverse flavors of the world. At Ranba, the resort's barefoot restaurant, Arora savored a selection of fresh, local delicacies in a relaxed, seaside setting. The dining experience continued at Baani, where contemporary fusion dishes delighted her taste buds with an eclectic mix of global cuisine. The highlight of her gastronomic adventure was at Ralu, the overwater restaurant renowned for its Mediterranean and French-inspired gourmet offerings, which perfectly complemented the serene waters surrounding the resort.

Arora immersed herself in a variety of spa and wellness programmes at the resort's IASO Spa, the first of its kind in the archipelago amongst the Maldives spa resorts. From invigorating massages to revitalizing therapies, her experience at the spa was a highlight of her tropical retreat.

Malaika Arora's visit to Heritance Aarah, the first LEED Gold certified property in the Maldives, not only celebrated the opulence and charm of the resort but also highlighted her love for blue waters in serene surroundings, bringing attention to the Maldives as a premier destination for luxury travel, wellness, and immersive cultural experiences.

Heritance Aarah, known for its unparalleled idyllic setting, remains a sanctuary for those seeking both relaxation and adventure combined with wellness and culture. With its premium all-inclusive offerings, the resort promises an unparalleled experience of barefoot elegance in one of the world's most enchanting locations.

“Heritance Aarah truly is a barefoot paradise, and I enjoyed every moment of my life at the resort. Thank you, Heritance Aarah, for hosting us and I'll definitely be back!” - Malaika Arora

