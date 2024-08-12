Kashmiri Student Found Dead In Bengaluru, Probe Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A Kashmiri student who was studying in Bengaluru was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented accommodation on Sunday evening, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the student from Reva University in Bengaluru, who was living as a paying guest there, was found dead on Sunday evening.

He said that the student has been identified as Tanveer Hussain Rather of Budgam's Chittargam, while investigation has been initiated.