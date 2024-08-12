Kashmiri Student Found Dead In Bengaluru, Probe Launched
Date
8/12/2024 3:23:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A Kashmiri student who was studying in Bengaluru was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented accommodation on Sunday evening, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the student from Reva University in Bengaluru, who was living as a paying guest there, was found dead on Sunday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the student has been identified as Tanveer Hussain Rather of Budgam's Chittargam, while investigation has been initiated.
MENAFN12082024000215011059ID1108543184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.