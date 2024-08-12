Computer Whiz Kids Of 21St C No Longer Nerds, But More Creative: Study 

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The computer whiz kid, long defined as the nerd who stays up all night dissembling computers, harkens back to the 80s, but a new study reveals that this image has been broadened, with creativity and a collaborative manner now being prioritised.

The study by King's College London and the University of Reading in the UK revealed a more nuanced understanding of the 'ideal' computer science student among young people, challenging traditional stereotypes of socially awkward, highly intelligent males who excel in detail-oriented tasks but lack interpersonal skills.

The research analysed responses from over 3,000 secondary school students aged 11-16 in England, totaling around 9,000 entries. The findings indicate that while intelligence remains a valued trait, young people appreciate a broader set of characteristics in computer science students, including creativity and collaboration.

Professor Billy Wong from the University of Reading called the news“encouraging to widen participation in computer science education”.

Wong said, "stereotypes persist because they have a basis, but they can also discourage certain groups from pursuing computer science”.

The findings showed along with“being knowledgeable and hardworking”,“softer skills such as creativity and collaboration” also matter, said Wong.

“This challenges the outdated stereotype of computer scientists as being merely 'clever' but lacking social skills."

Key findings from the study include the identification of eight main clusters of characteristics associated with the ideal computer science student: smart and clever, knowledgeable and interested,

Determined and hardworking, kind and helpful, creative, independent, confident, and collaborative. The research also found that students aspiring to careers in computer science tend to value a diverse range of traits beyond just intelligence.

Notably, girls were more likely to describe the ideal computer science student as independent, while being less likely to emphasise kindness and helpfulness. Students from less advantaged backgrounds were more likely to prioritise intelligence as the most important trait.

Professor Wong emphasised that these insights can assist educators and policymakers in promoting a more inclusive image of computer science, potentially encouraging a wider range of young people to consider the field.