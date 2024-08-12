Radiation Situation In Ukraine Is Stable State Emergency Service
8/12/2024 1:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable, with no changes observed in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, according to the State Emergency Service.
"The radiation situation on the territory of Ukraine is stable - no exceedances have been recorded," the State Emergency Service posted on Telegram ,
As of 00:00 on August 12, no changes in the radiation situation in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area were observed. No radionuclides of man-made origin indicating a violation of the safe operation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine or transboundary transfer were detected.
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stations in the vicinity of the ZNPP continue to monitor the radiation background and promptly assess any changes, the State Emergency Service added.
As Ukrinform reported, local authorities refuted reports about a dangerous fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
