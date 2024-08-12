Hirschi Takes Major Win At Clasica San Sebastian

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Swiss puncheur takes La Klasikoa in style ​

Marc Hirschi took his fourth victory of the season in impressive at the Clasica San Sebastian in Spain today.

The 25 year old Swiss outsprinted former World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quickstep) in a two-up dash to the line ahead of Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny).

Pavel Sivakov made a brave solo move with -40km to go before being brought back which set-up the attack on the ascent of Pilotegi with 7km remaining, with Alaphilippe ploughing ahead with Hirschi in tow. The pair collaborated to the line before Alaphilippe led out the sprint with Hirschi timing his move perfectly to cruise past the Frenchman.

Hirschi :“I'm delighted with this win. First we wanted to control any attacks from Visma. Then Sivakov tried from a distance and I waited to follow any other moves behind.

It's a very nice victory, I'm on a good streak and I'd like to extend my good form until the World Championships that will be held in Switzerland.”

Results

1 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 5:46:12

2 Alaphilippe (Soudal Quickstep) s.t

3 Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dystny) +7”



