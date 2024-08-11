Simplistic Assumptions Are High Nonsense

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Profound shifts are taking place in Saint Lucia's workforce and culture , with much to celebrate in sports . However, exploits on the flip side are a remarkable regression of misfits, while crime , care , social and economic development and governance policy – stick it out .

The outcomes are short on delivery and not scaled for impact on the majority of the people and the country. The result is the discriminative deployment of national resources for political projects, rather than immediate and future development goals.

This is a failure of communication, political and public policy, and strategy. It is established that, amidst a rapidly evolving world, the interface of public-private collaboration, foreign policy, and development goals are intrinsic.

Saint Lucia has not built a harmonious multicultural society to achieve true unity, and neither has the people turned a blind eye to the political divide.

Joe Biden has taught many what truth, freedom and justice mean to democracy. With Saint Lucia – if only most would vacate – the catalysts for change – is a very real possibility.

The path forward on issues is what matters. The drive for real solutions vs. wild campaign promises.

Societal evolutions, technology, a change in political ideology, and changing work paradigms underscore the significant impact of action on domestic progress for generational response.

The influence of driving positive change that aligns with collective strength to challenges, and spotlighting the aspirations of Saint Lucia's dynamic landscape, cannot wait much longer.

The extensive challenges to crime, health care, social and economic development and governance policy have not changed the facts and reality in Saint Lucia. This is in the face of multiple human resource allocations, operational and technical, ministerial figureheads, financial, and equipment deployments.

Saint Lucia's credibility is being destroyed while the national security threats continue. The obstruction to this is an unbridled political governance weakness that has perhaps ensured undeniable complicity of acceptance. Admitting the holders of power, don't know how to function and abate the situation, yet they continue to milk taxpayers.“(Milking the bull.)”

Feasibly, this is high nonsense, given the economy is consistently growing, tourism is at its highest, investor confidence has returned and hotels are under construction! A new recipe for colonial socialism.

Shaping the future of Saint Lucia is beyond the scope of mere – left and right-wing – political ideology of the past – (Robin Hood concepts of give and take, picking winners and losers, social handouts and tokenism).

The collective strength demands leaders to message the truth, unveil societal abrasions, and call to action on the many realities that impede progress.

The aide-mémoire is responsible for addressing and solving societal ills together. This is formed not by hiding behind nuance and a disruptive attitude, as have re-emerged group thinkers (cabinet/governance) of low brain power and protectors of egocentricity.

As evident, the realism to such (as in recent history) underscores – there is something to hide – in a counter-culture of forgetfulness, not knowing, or philosophical willful blindness.

A reminder of belief present and high nonsense comes from Colossians 2:8 ( NLT ):“Don't let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ.”

Communicating words of trust and the protection of life and liberty, calibrated in a cult-like strategy, is extremely phoney. This is also termed morally reprehensible!

In the great light, there is quite a lot of nonsense going on in Saint Lucia, but please don't say anything or write about it. Evidence of prior discreditable conduct (injurious to reputation, disgraceful) seems the norm. And, to cap it off, the lack of objectivity is replaced with absolute ignorance.

The willful exuberance of enthusiasm on display, while people are struggling with inflation, crime, healthcare, and growing inequality, are seemingly not the biggest issues, nor the greatest hits for political populism.

Rapid transformational change towards a reform agenda may result in harmful unintended consequences for useless bureaucrats and policymakers.

Buy again, it is feasibly high nonsense when the Castries seaport (Shed6 ) has increased cargo volume, increased traffic, and delays in operations.

In shaping the future of Saint Lucia, the deliverables should not be focused on what matters most about reward for loyalists, and the consumption of temporary personalities, but on shaping the future and the protection of the common good.

Directly or indirectly, the increasing demand for action has already experienced the effects of besieged communities, and the streets of Saint Lucia – day and night.

Just for the record, party colours blur the completely different view of the future of Saint Lucia. It is becoming increasingly clear that the deliberate catalysts for change are pivotal for innovation and development from blurry-eyed political delusions.

The post Simplistic assumptions are high nonsense appeared first on Caribbean News Global .