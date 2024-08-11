Brussels Punishes Hungary For Border Protection, Says Hungarian State Secretary
8/11/2024 10:10:01 AM
Brussels is imposing punitive measures on Hungary for its stance
on border protection, according to Barna Pal Zigmond, State
Secretary of the Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary,
Azernews reports.
Zigmond criticized the European Commission's decision under the
new migration pact, which mandates Hungary to accept over 7,000
migrants annually. He explained that Hungary is required to provide
7,716 places for permanent migrant reception and process over
15,000 asylum applications in the first year. The number of
applications could potentially triple or quadruple in subsequent
years.
Zigmond pointed out that Hungary's quota is significantly higher
than those of France and Germany, and even exceeds the quotas of
Bulgaria and Greece, which are key entry points on the Western
Balkan migrant route. He described the quotas as "unacceptable and
completely irrational," noting that only Hungary and Italy are
tasked with handling more than half of the EU's migrant reception
obligations.
He further criticized the quotas as being based on past illegal
migration statistics, alleging that they are designed to "punish"
member states that enforce strict border controls and report high
numbers of illegal migrants to the EU. Zigmond denounced the
measure as "a cynical attempt by the pro-war, Soros-affiliated
faction in Brussels" to influence migration policies for political
reasons.
