Brussels Punishes Hungary For Border Protection, Says Hungarian State Secretary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brussels is imposing punitive measures on Hungary for its stance on border protection, according to Barna Pal Zigmond, State Secretary of the of European Union Affairs of Hungary, Azernews reports.

Zigmond criticized the European Commission's decision under the new migration pact, which mandates Hungary to accept over 7,000 migrants annually. He explained that Hungary is required to provide 7,716 places for permanent migrant reception and process over 15,000 asylum applications in the first year. The number of applications could potentially triple or quadruple in subsequent years.

Zigmond pointed out that Hungary's quota is significantly higher than those of France and Germany, and even exceeds the quotas of Bulgaria and Greece, which are key entry points on the Western Balkan migrant route. He described the quotas as "unacceptable and completely irrational," noting that only Hungary and Italy are tasked with handling more than half of the EU's migrant reception obligations.

He further criticized the quotas as being based on past illegal migration statistics, alleging that they are designed to "punish" member states that enforce strict border controls and report high numbers of illegal migrants to the EU. Zigmond denounced the measure as "a cynical attempt by the pro-war, Soros-affiliated faction in Brussels" to influence migration policies for political reasons.