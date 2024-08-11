Etihad Airways reveals financial performance with revenues of USD3.2B, profit of USD232M
(MENAFN) In the first half of this year, Etihad Airways achieved substantial financial results, reporting revenues of USD3.2 billion. This performance highlights a robust recovery and operational efficiency amid a challenging Aviation landscape. The airline's strong revenue figures reflect an ongoing rebound in travel demand and effective business strategies.
During the same period, Etihad Airways also recorded a profit of USD232 million, underscoring its successful efforts in managing costs and optimizing revenue streams. The profitability marks a significant achievement for the airline, demonstrating its resilience and ability to generate positive financial outcomes even in a competitive market.
Additionally, the airline experienced a notable 10 percent increase in air cargo revenues. This growth in cargo revenue underscores Etihad's expanding role in global logistics and its capacity to leverage its extensive network to boost freight services. The rise in cargo revenue complements the airline's overall financial success, reinforcing its position in the industry.
